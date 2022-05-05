ROCKFORD—Winnebago County has expanded its deferred prosecution pilot program thanks to funding received from Illinois’ general revenue fund and administered through the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA).
The DIVERT deferred prosecution program aims to hold those who commit crimes accountable for their actions while reducing the probability of future criminal offending behavior. It also aims to increase the effectiveness of the criminal justice system by reducing the cost of prosecuting non-violent offenders so that resources can be shifted to violent offenders.
The program allows an eligible defendant enrolls in the program and if successful, will avoid the consequences of conviction, including expungement of the case. In order to successfully complete the program, those enrolled are required to complete certain requirements, most often the payment of restitution.
The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office has had a deferred prosecution program for a number of years, and like most diversion programs, it was “self-funding.” However, in Winnebago County, the cost of participation in the program has been a significant barrier to the program’s success. This prevented the program from operating effectively and the program was not sustaining itself. Recognizing this, State Rep. Maurice West and former State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross began seeking funds from the Illinois legislature to create a deferred prosecution program which would not require a participation fee.
Winnebago County is an appropriate jurisdiction for the implementation of a pilot program because it has a significant crime problem and a varied population of defendant and crime types. Further, these characteristics and its size make it ripe for evaluation. The “lessons learned” can be readily applied to other jurisdictions.
In a short time, the program has had success. Certain operational improvements and the waiver of the participation fee has led to increased participation. It is projected that program participation will be more than doubled. In addition to an increase in the number of those enrolled, the process of enrolling participants has been greatly streamlined. Participants are most often enrolled within 20-30 days of arrest and often before their first court appearance.