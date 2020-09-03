ROCKFORD—Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz and his wife, Michelle Hintz, are being accused of misuse of a county issued credit card.
William Hintz, 50, is charged with forgery, official misconduct, theft and conspiracy while Michelle Hintz, 50, has been charged with unlawful use of a credit card, theft, and conspiracy, according to a news release from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.
In February, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department received information that fraudulent information was being sent to the Winnebago County Purchasing Department to justify inappropriate charges on a Winnebago County credit card that was issued to county coroner William Hintz. The sheriff’s department requested that the Illinois State Police conduct an investigation. Lt. Sam Thomas with the Illinois State Police and Commander of the Special Investigative Unit, a division of DCI conducted a criminal investigation.
William Hintz and his wife, Michelle, were developed as suspects during the investigation and they were charged.
“There is a fiduciary duty that public officials owe to the community they serve. When that duty is breached, there are no winners,” Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said.
William Hintz is scheduled to appear in front of the Honorable Judge Jennifer Clifford in Courtroom B in the Winnebago County Justice Center today.
An arrest warrant in the amount of $150,000 has been issued for the arrest of Michelle Hintz..