Winnebago County Chairman Joseph Chiarelli issued an executive proclamation of a disaster emergency in Winnebago County in a press release this morning following the Monday fire at Chemtool, 1165 Prairie Hill Road, according to a press release from the county.
A press conference with state and local officials is being held this morning with further information regarding the fire, and the Daily News will be updating this report.
The Chemtool plant in the Rockton Township was totally destroyed by fire on Monday after firefighters were called in at 7 a.m. The plant, which produces lubricants, employs about 70 people who all evacuated safely. Teams of area fire departments are working in rotating 8-hour shifts to battle the blaze.
Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said on Monday the fire could last several days. There is concern about using large amounts of water to fight the fire as it could reach the Rock River.
People within 3 miles are asked to wears masks to guard against particulates in the air and those who live within 1 mile of the facility have been asked to evacuate. An evacuation site has been set up at Roscoe Middle School.
The state and federal EPA have set up monitoring stations throughout Rockton and toward the Roscoe area to monitor air quality to determine if further evacuation is needed.
Officials mentioned lead, nitrogen and sulfuric acids as concerning chemicals during the Monday press conference.
The City of Beloit is assisting the Rockton community with water supply. The city is monitoring all water supply levels, but as a precaution, asks individuals to conserve water and hold off on non-essential water usage, including washing cars and sprinkling lawns. The City of Beloit is not currently in the evacuation area.
The Beloit Police Department is in contact with the National Weather Service in regards to the smoke plume which is headed directly south and is not currently projected to change directions, according to a Facebook post from the department on Monday evening.