ROCKTON—A short drive through the countryside west of Rockton brings Christmas tree shoppers to one of the premier tree farms in the greater Stateline Area. Based at 4661 Yale Bridge Road, Williams Tree Farm has been the go-to place to find fresh cut and cut-your-own Christmas trees as well as a favorite day trip to celebrate the holidays for most of its 75-year history.
“I married into it 41 years ago,” co-owner Karen Williams said. “I own it with my husband and his two brothers. But the tree farm goes back a lot further.”
Williams added that 75 years ago, the farm was planted with trees as a conservation effort. But one year after a particularly severe snowstorm, families couldn’t get to their usual Christmas tree cutting businesses.
“They came to us,” Williams added. “We were growing the trees and selling them wholesale to other vendors at the time. But we didn’t formally become a local Christmas tree resource until 1946. And in 1980, Williams added the chose-and-cut service which is still immensely popular.”
And as the business attracted more and more families, Williams said the decision was made to add animals for the children to view. They had horses and an old chicken coop. Food trucks provided the refreshments. So the next logical choice was reindeer.
“We decided reindeer went perfectly with Christmas,” Williams said. “We bought our first two reindeer from a farm in New Mexico that brought them down from Alaska. We drove all the way there to bring them home. That was back when my children were little.”
The camel was another story, Williams added, laughing.
“I actually went online and searched www.camel.com ... and bingo! We found one for sale in Huntley,” Williams said. “We are a licensed USDA business. But one of the toughest aspects of having exotic animals is knowing several local veterinarians who are knowledgeable enough to treat them. That’s hard to find.”
Williams said the tree farm today is a reflection of years learning from their customers and retaining a well-trained, responsive staff. In addition to a small café that serves family favorites like hot dogs and hot chocolate served in a cozy retreat with a fireplace, Williams Tree Farm has an extensively stocked variety of Christmas ornaments, crafts and gift items. Williams said most are sourced from local providers.
“Now our tree sales are 70% choose-and-cut and 30% ready cut,” Williams added.
“That changes depending on the weather. If the day is rainy or too cold, our ready cut trees sell faster. On fair days, not only do customers go out on our tractor-pulled wagon to cut trees, but they also take a leisurely drive through the evergreen forest on a horse-drawn hay wagon.”
Another aspect of customer service is the farm’s staff, Williams said.
“We have people who have worked here for years, and some whose family members also work with us,” she added. “Customer service is important to us all, and so are the stories we hear from families who have bought their Christmas tree from Williams Tree Farm for years. I love to hear those stories.”
Future plans focus on refurbishing an old cabin on the farm that has been a feature for about 50 years.
“We may need to rebuild it,” Williams added. “And our golden retriever, Diesel, is being developed into our mascot. We are exploring the potential for a virtual adventure with him.
And we are delighted that our children are part of the farm’s future as well. We all are honored to be a part of the greater Rockton community.”
For more information on 75th anniversary activities and details, call 815-624-7579 or visit online at www.williamstreefarm.com.
Williams Tree Farm opens for the holiday season two weekends before Thanksgiving. During the rest of the year, it is a popular venue for weddings and other events.