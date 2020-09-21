ROCKFORD—Registered voters who requested a Vote By Mail ballot should expect to see their ballot in the mail after Sept. 24.
The Winnebago County Clerk’s Office expecting to mail over 15,000 ballots.
“Voters are encouraged to return their ballots as soon as possible,” according to Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow. Voters can return their completed ballots to the Clerk’s Election Department through the mail or in the white drop box located directly outside the County Clerk’s office, 404 Elm Street, Rockford which is clearly marked “Ballots Only.”
For more information please visit winnebagocountyclerk.com or call 815-319-4252.