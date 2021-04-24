SOUTH BELOIT - Michelle Fitzgerald was pulling a wagon along Willowbrook Road Saturday as she and a group of other local residents picked up bottles, paper food wrappers and other bits of trash.
They were among dozens of volunteers who were cleaning up streets, yards and park areas as part of the Great American Cleanup.
Fitzgerald said she already had started cleaning up in her neighborhood before Saturday.
"I just got tired of looking at it," she said of the trash she picked up.
She also urged others to continue to pick up trash anywhere they see it in the days and months to come.
"It can be anytime," she said about cleaning up the community.
She added that organizations such as Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful and Beautify South Beloit will even furnish volunteers with trash bags and other equipment for picking up trash if they need it.
At the South Beloit Fire Station, Cindy Morris and Sherry Pasetka of Beautify South Beloit, were handing out bags and other equipment to volunteers and instructing them on where they could go to pick up trash.
"Last year we didn't do this because of the pandemic, but people went out on their own to clean up," Pasetka said.
Beautify South Beloit also is involved in other efforts that have gone on throughout the year, that will beautify the city. The group helped raise funds to buy flower pots that soon will be placed in the grassy median along Blackhawk Boulevard, and they recently picked out benches that will be placed in the median, Morris said.
After the volunteers were done cleaning up areas of the city, they were invited back to the fire station to enjoy some barbecue sandwiches, potato chips, cookies and other snacks, which were furnished by Beautify South Beloit.
Angelo and Ginger Eterno showed up at the fire station to gets some trash bags before they headed out to Dorr Road and other areas to pick up trash.
"I thought it would be a great opportunity to clean up the community and meet some people," Angelo Eterno said.
Pam Blade was heading to South Park Avenue to clean up. She said she also had started cleaning up in her neighborhood before Saturday. She said the volunteers who turned out Saturday could serve as an example to others in the community.
"Maybe people will take notice and clean up their own neighborhoods," she said.
Fitzgerald added there are other benefits to volunteering to clean up.
"You get lots of fresh air and exercise," she said.