ROCKTON - The Winnebago/Boone County Integrity Task Force is investigating a officer involved shooting that left a 25-year-old man injured Thursday evening.
The shooting occurred at the Walmart at 4781 E. Rockton Road in Rockton after a reported shoplifting incident. The suspect, Austin K. Levitski, 25, was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital in Rockford for a gunshot wound to his arm after a pursuit that ended in Machesney Park.
According to a news release from the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office, Rockton Police Sgt. Ben Heintz was flagged down by an individual who reported a shoplifting incident at Walmart at about 7:40 p.m.
Heintz found the suspect vehicle. Melody Gackstatter was loading items into a vehicle while Levitski was in the passenger seat of the vehice. Heintz ordered both to get out of the vehicle, at which time Levitski got behind the wheel and put the vehicle in drive. Heintz was standing in front of the vehicle when it started moving forward toward him. Heintz was able to step to the side and he fired three shots, according to the news release.
Levitski drove east on Rockton Road and then south on U.S. Highway 251. The pursuit was joined by officers from the Roscoe Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office. The pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph, according to the news release.
The vehicle crashed into a garage on Dorothea Avenue in Machesney Park. Levitski fled on foot before he was tazed and taken to the hospital.
Task force investigators are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence related to the case. The task force will not release video from the store at this time, according to the state's attorney's office news release.
Heintz has been placed on paid administrative leave until the conclusion of the Winnebago/Boone County Integrity Task Force investigation. The investigation is to determine if the the officer followed all procedures and policies in the incident, according to a news release from the Rockton Police Department. Heintz voluntarily underwent a blood test in accordance with Illinois law.
"Investigators with the Integrity Task Force have our full support and assistance as they continue their work to determine all the facts surrounding this incident," said Rockton Police Chief Matt Hollinger in the news release.