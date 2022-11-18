01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_1

ROCKTON - The Winnebago/Boone County Integrity Task Force is investigating a officer involved shooting that left a 25-year-old man injured Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred at the Walmart at 4781 E. Rockton Road  in Rockton after a reported shoplifting incident. The suspect, Austin K. Levitski, 25, was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital in Rockford for a gunshot wound to his arm after a pursuit that ended in Machesney Park.