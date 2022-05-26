SPRINGFIELD—Unemployment rates declined in northern Illinois between March and April, according to statistics released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
In Winnebago County, the unemployment rate was 7.7% in April, down from 8.3% in March and down from 9.2% in April of 2021.
In Boone County, the jobless rate was 7.8% in April, down from 9.6% in March and down from 9.6% in April of 2021.
In Stephenson County, the jobless rate was 5.1% in April, down from 5.2% in March and down from 5.7% in April of 2021.
In Ogle County, the unemployment rate was 5.4% in April, down from 5.9% in March and down from 6.1% in April of 2021.
Among northern Illinois cities, Rockford reported an unemployment rate of 8.7% in April, down from 8.9% in March and down from 11.1% in April of 2021.
Belvidere reported a rate of 9.8% in April, down from 11.9% in March and down from 12.6% in April of 2021.
In Freeport, the unemployment rate was 5.4% in April, up from 5.1% in March, but down from 7.3% in April of 2021.
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+5.4%, +4,800), the Rockford MSA (+5.2%, +7,200), the Springfield MSA (+4.6%, +4,800), and the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+4.6%, +162,200). The Danville MSA saw no change in total nonfarm jobs. Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality (14 areas); Manufacturing (13 areas); Other Services (12 areas); Retail Trade and Government (11 areas each); Professional and Business Services (10 areas); Transportation, Warehousing and Public Utilities and Education and Health Services (nine areas each).
“The continued positive trajectory of Illinois’ economy is encouraging,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES and the Pritzker Administration are committed to supporting businesses and job seekers as they innovate, grow, and connect all across Illinois.”