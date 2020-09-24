SPRINGFIELD—Unemployment rates dropped in most Illinois cities and counties in August, but areas still are feeling the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan in place, we are working hard to keep people safe while restoring confidence in and strengthening our economy,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “IDES is continuing to work tirelessly to support working families by connecting them to job training and workforce matching programs and ensuring benefits get to those impacted by this pandemic.”
Winnebago County’s unemployment rate remains in double digits, reporting a rate of 11.6% in August, down from 14.1% in July, but up from 6% in August of 2019, according to figures released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).
Boone County reported an unemployment rate of 9.8% in August, down from 14.1% in July, but up from 5.5% in August of 2019.
Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 8% in August, down from 9.9% in July, but up from 4.4% in August of 2019.
Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 7.6% in August, down from 8.4% in July, but up from 4.4% in August of 2019.
Cook County had the highest unemployment rate among Illinois’ 102 counties at 13.7% in August, down from 13.8% in July.
Brown County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 4.1% in August, down from 4.9% in July.
All 102 counties in Illinois saw unemployment rate decreases between July and August.
Among cities, Rockford had an unemployment rate of 14.1% in August, down from 16.6% in July, but up from 7.5% in August of 2019.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 11.4% in August, down from 12.2% in July, but up from 4.7% in August of 2019.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 9.7% in August, down from 10.6% in July, but up from 5.7% in August of 2019.
Harvey and Maywood tied for the highest unemployment rate in the state at 20.6% in August.
Edwardsville had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 5.9% in August.
Of the 106 communities tracked by the Illinois Department of Employment Security, 96 recorded unemployment rate reductions between July and August. Eight communities recorded unemployment rate increases—Calumet, Chicago, Chicago Heights, Dolton, Evergreen Park, Harvey, Maywood and South Holland. Two communities had unemployment rates that stayed the same in July and August—Evanston and Park Forest.
The statewide unemployment rate was 10.9% in August, down from 11.5% in July, but up from 4% in August of 2019.
The national unemployment rate was 8.5% in August, down from 10.5% in July, but up from 3.8% in August of 2019.