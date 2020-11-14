ROCKFORD - A two-vehicle crash where one of the vehicles was on fire resulted in a fatality early this morning (Saturday, Nov. 14).
The crash was reported at 5:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of North Meridian Road, according to a news release from the Winnebago County, Illinois Sheriff's Department.
The two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when they collided and one vehicle was engulfed in flames when Northwest Fire Department crews arrived. An individual in the vehicle that was on fire was pronounced dead. A male driver of one of the vehicles was taken to a hospital for treatment on non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash.