ROSCOE - Two armed robberies were reported in Roscoe Saturday night, and Roscoe police are seeking three suspects who are believed to be responsible for both robberies.

The Roscoe Police Department responded to a hold-up alarm at about 11:35 p.m. at the Speedway gas station at 5951 E. Rockton Road. Witnesses said three Black males entered the business, demanded cash and displayed a black handgun.

While police investigated that robbery, a second armed robbery was reported at the Fas Mart at 9095 N. 2nd St. In that robbery, three Black males entered the business, demanded cash and displayed a black handgun.

Investigations indicate that both crimes were committed by the same suspects, according to a news release from the Roscoe Police Department.

The suspects in both incidents were described as three Black males with small frames wearing dark clothing, traveling in a newer model, silver colored, Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Photos of the suspects were captured on business surveillance cameras and anyone who may be able to identify them is encouraged to contact the Roscoe Police Department at 815-623-7338.

