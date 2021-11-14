Two robberies were reported in the Village of Roscoe Saturday night - at the Speedway gas station on Rockton Road and at the Fas Mart gas station on North Second Street. Above is a security camera image of one of three suspects being sought in the crimes.
Two armed robberies were reported in Roscoe Saturday night - at the Speedway gas station on Rockton Road and at the Fas Mart station on North Second Street. Above is a security camera image of one of three suspects being sought for the crimes.
A Jeep Grand Cherokee is shown above, which is an image from a security camera. Two armed robberies were reported in Roscoe Saturday night at the Speedway gas station on Rockton Road and at the Fas Mart on North Second Street.
Two robberies were reported in the Village of Roscoe Saturday night - at the Speedway gas station on Rockton Road and at the Fas Mart gas station on North Second Street. Above is a security camera image of one of three suspects being sought in the crimes.
Two armed robberies were reported in Roscoe Saturday night - at the Speedway gas station on Rockton Road and at the Fas Mart station on North Second Street. Above is a security camera image of one of three suspects being sought for the crimes.
A Jeep Grand Cherokee is shown above, which is an image from a security camera. Two armed robberies were reported in Roscoe Saturday night at the Speedway gas station on Rockton Road and at the Fas Mart on North Second Street.
ROSCOE - Two armed robberies were reported in Roscoe Saturday night, and Roscoe police are seeking three suspects who are believed to be responsible for both robberies.
The Roscoe Police Department responded to a hold-up alarm at about 11:35 p.m. at the Speedway gas station at 5951 E. Rockton Road. Witnesses said three Black males entered the business, demanded cash and displayed a black handgun.
While police investigated that robbery, a second armed robbery was reported at the Fas Mart at 9095 N. 2nd St. In that robbery, three Black males entered the business, demanded cash and displayed a black handgun.
Investigations indicate that both crimes were committed by the same suspects, according to a news release from the Roscoe Police Department.
The suspects in both incidents were described as three Black males with small frames wearing dark clothing, traveling in a newer model, silver colored, Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Photos of the suspects were captured on business surveillance cameras and anyone who may be able to identify them is encouraged to contact the Roscoe Police Department at 815-623-7338.