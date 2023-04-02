Crew members work to clean up debris at the scene where the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed during a tornado, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle said 260 people were in the venue.
The marquee of the Apollo Theatre is down at the scene where the roof of the theatre collapsed during a tornado Friday evening, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle said 260 people were in the venue for a concert.
Erin Hooley - staff, AP
Erin Hooley - staff, AP
BELVIDERE, Ill. - One person was kill and dozens were injured when a theatre roof collapsed during a tornado in Belvidere, and buildings and trees were damaged in Rock and Walworth counties in Illinois Friday.
Power outages also were widespread in northern Illinois following a powerful group of storms spawned tornadoes in the Stateline Area Friday. The National Weather Service confirmed Belvidere and Machesney Park in Illinois were hit by EF-1 tornadoes Friday. An EF-2 tornado was reported near Amboy, Illinois in Lee County. EF-0 tornadoes moved through Rock and Walworth counties on Friday.
The roof of the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere collapsed due to the high winds Friday, resulting in one death and 28 people being injured - five of them had severe injuries. Local first responders started getting calls around 7:48 p.m.
Mercyhealth reported 16 patients were transferred to the Javon Bea - Riverside Hospital in Rockford, Illinois. Seven of those patients were admitted. Of those, two were reported in fair condition and five were in good condition as of Saturday, according to a news release from Mercyhealth. Seven other patients arrived without being transported by ambulance. They were treated and released.
The collapse occurred at the Apollo Theatre during a heavy metal concert in the town located only about 25 miles south of the Wisconsin/Illinois state line. The venue's Facebook page said the bands scheduled to perform were Morbid Angel, Crypta, Skeletal Remains and Revocation.
Belvidere Fire Department Chief Shawn Schadle said 260 people were in the venue. He said first responders also rescued someone from an elevator and had to grapple with downed power lines outside the theater.
Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody described the scene after the collapse as “chaos, absolute chaos.”
Gabrielle Lewellyn had just entered the theater when a portion of the ceiling collapsed.
“I was there within a minute before it came down,” she told WTVO-TV. “The winds, when I was walking up to the building, it went like from zero to a thousand within five seconds.”
Some people rushed to lift the collapsed portion of the ceiling and pull people out of the rubble, said Lewellyn, who wasn’t hurt.
“They dragged someone out from the rubble and I sat with him and I held his hand and I was (telling him) ‘It’s going to be OK.’ I didn’t really know much else what to do.”
The string of storms caused multiple power outages in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. There were 12,901 households in Winnebago County without power as of Saturday and 2,543 without power in Boone County Saturday, according to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Facebook page. There were more than 700 households without power in Rock County and more than 7,000 without power in Walworth County, according to Alliant Energy.
The National Weather Service confirmed 12 tornadoes moved through Illinois Friday.
In Wisconsin, the National Weather Service confirmed three EF-0 tornadoes in Walworth and Rock counties. Tornadoes were reported near Sharon and Elkhorn and the east side of Beloit. Beloit police reported damage to some garages and other damage near Shopiere Road. No injuries were reported, but there were reports of trees down and property damage.
Adams Publishing Group reporters Clint Wolf and Kylie Balk-Yaatenen contributed to this story.