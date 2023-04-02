BELVIDERE, Ill. - One person was kill and dozens were injured when a theatre roof collapsed during a tornado in Belvidere, and buildings and trees were damaged in Rock and Walworth counties in Illinois Friday.

Power outages also were widespread in northern Illinois following a powerful group of storms spawned tornadoes in the Stateline Area Friday. The National Weather Service confirmed Belvidere and Machesney Park in Illinois were hit by EF-1 tornadoes Friday. An EF-2 tornado was reported near Amboy, Illinois in Lee County. EF-0 tornadoes moved through Rock and Walworth counties on Friday.