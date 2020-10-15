ROCKFORD—A 3-year-old boy died Thursday after suffering a gunshot wound, according to a Rockford Police Department news release.
Rockford police were called to the 800 block of North Court Street at 11:30 a.m. where the child was found with the gunshot wound inside a residence. The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information about this crime should call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip by calling the Rockford Area Crimestoppers at 815-963-7867.