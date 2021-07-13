BELOIT — The Beloit Health System Pro-Am golf event will be back with lots of golf pros to share their techniques.
The 36th Annual Pro-Am is scheduled to take place on July 26 at the Beloit Club, 2327 S. Riverside Drive. A shotgun start is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
Last year the health system held the Pro-Am event but did not feature the pros due to COVID-19 health concerns.
“We are excited to be back to a normal Pro-Am year. People seem to be very excited about it and wanting to get out and support the health system and golf for a good cause,” said Tami Kellerman, executive director of the Beloit Health System Foundation.
The event will feature foursomes, which each will have a regional golf pro.
The celebrity golf pro this year will be Mark Wilson, five-time PGA Tour winner. At hole 10, Wilson will greet each group of golfers.
At 4:30 p.m. a silent auction will be held with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.
“We have a great silent auction with mobile bidding,” added Kellerman.
At 5:30 p.m. there will be the buffet and program with Wilson as the featured speaker. Kellerman said Carlos Guerrero, a COVID-19 survivor, will also share his story at the event and thank those at the health system for helping him. Guerrero, who spent 20 days in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Beloit Memorial Hospital, is grateful to staff for his recovery after his brush with the coronavirus in December.
“He and his family will be in attendance and will be highlighted,” Kellerman said.
The dinner event typically attracts around 230 attendees, and the golf event earlier in the day usually brings in close to 100 local golfers in addition to the pros.
This year’s event features some new sponsors which stepped forward.
Major sponsors for this year’s event include: Fairbanks Morse Defense, First National Bank and Trust, Regal, TRICOR Insurance, Kerry and Bud Weiser Motors.
The Pro-Am is the major fundraiser for the Beloit Health System Foundation. In past years it has netted around $125,000. This year proceeds will benefit the Packard Family Care Center which is undergoing a major renovation project.
Those planning to attend the dinner should RSVP by July 16. People can visit beloithealthsystem.org for more details.