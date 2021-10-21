BELOIT - Theater goers may have seen productions of The Addams Family before, but not like this one.
So says Greg Wallendal, Theater Director at Beloit Memorial High School.
“The story is new, not a remake,” he said recently during student rehearsal time.
Yes, it’s still a dark comedy and a musical, but in this play, Wednesday is grown up and facing some real dilemmas.
“She has a (normal) boy she wants to marry. But what is normal?” Wallendal says is the crux of her conundrum.
Because of course the Addams Family is comprised of those eccentric, gothic-type characters who like to torture each other but in a humorous way, Wallendal said.
In other words, they like what most people would consider grotesque fun.
So, why present this production?
“We love monsters; we love the dark humor,” Wallendal said.
Besides it is the season, just after Halloween, when days can be dark and dreary and night comes all too soon.
Excited to finally be able to do the production, Wallendal said it was originally planned for March of 2020, but then everything was shut down because of the COVID-19 virus.
“The kids were crushed,” he said.
What’s more, 18 months later, several of the actors had already graduated.
“I held onto the rights to the play and kept the set,” he said. “The costumes are still there as well; we just needed to find people for them.”
Some students were able to keep their parts and even audition for other roles as well. Basically, there is a new cast and a new crew, however.
“We had to do a lot of recruiting and some students are shared with sports,” Wallendal said.
One student who plays the part of Lucas also is involved with soccer and choir, he said.
“I’m trying to do everything I can in high school while I have the chance to do it,” Daniel Althaus said.
Abigail Grenawalt plays the part of Wednesday.
Of the role, she said: “I love it. Wednesday is such a complex character, so deep and dark.”
Senior J.T. White has the part of Gomez. Previously, he was to portray Lurch, but decided to do more.
“I wanted to challenge myself. I really liked the role of Gomez,” he said.
White also said he’s glad to be back in the building this year.
Another change to the production is that the music will be recorded and not from an orchestra pit. But the students’ singing will be live.
The Addams Family will be presented Nov. 11, 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $7 for students, children and senior citizens.
The book was written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice based on the characters created by Charles Addams. The music is by Andew Lippa.