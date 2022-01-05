ROCKFORD—Two teens face attempted murder charges after they reportedly shot two other teens outside Auburn High School in Rockford on Tuesday.
Nyreek Williams, 16, and Fraquon Wright, 17, also face charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm on school grounds, according to a news release from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. The two teens face the charges in adult court. A 15-year-old involved in the incident has not been charged in adult court.
At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the three teens pulled up near a parked vehicle in the school parking lot. A male and female were in the parked vehicle and Williams and Wright fired shots into the vehicle. The female was shot in the leg and the male also was shot.
The shooters fled in a Buick Lacrosse with Wisconsin license plates. It later was learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Janesville.
The suspects were identified through video footage provided by Auburn High School.
Five spent 9 mm shell casings were recovered in the parking lot.
About 10 minutes after the shooting, the suspect vehicle was spotted by Rockford police and a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle crashed at a dead end on Lapey Street. Williams and Wright later were found hiding in a garage on Lapey Street. A handgun was found in the garage where the teens were hiding. Another handgun that had no serial number was found in the stolen Buick.
If convicted, the teens face 26 to 50 years in prison on the attempted murder charge and six to 30 years in prison for the aggravated battery with a firearm charge.