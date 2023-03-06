Fatal Home Shooting Illinois

Melinda and Anthony Taylor stand outside their neighbor’s home on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Bolingbrook, Ill., where three people were fatally shot, and another person was wounded Sunday night. The Taylors said their son and a teen boy who lives in the home regularly play basketball together in the neighborhood.

 Stacey Wescott - member, Chicago Tribune

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — A 17-year-old was charged Monday with multiple counts of first-degree murder and other crimes in the fatal shootings of a girl he was dating and two other people in a suburban Chicago home, prosecutors said.

The suspect, identified as Byrion Montgomery, also was charged with one count each of attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

