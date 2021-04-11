WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — A Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy shot a male suspect involved in a domestic dispute in rural Winnabago County Saturday and the suspect later died.
The deputy arrived on scene at around 5:45 p.m. at a home in the 2100 block of Bellwort Drive, according to the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force. The domestic situation escalated, and the deputy shot the suspect, a task force news release said.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was transported to a Rockford hospital and later died of his injuries, the news release states. The deputy also has not been named and received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
Further details about the incident, including the order of events leading to the shooting, were not available as of 9 p.m. Saturday night.
The 2100 block of Bellwort Drive is near the intersection of Charles Street and Mulford Road in southeastern Winnebago County.
The Winnebago-Bonne County Integrity Task Force is investigating the incident.