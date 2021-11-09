Pictured are students at the Nichols School one-room school house in the Prairie Hill District formerly located at the corner of Prairie Hill and Willowbrook roads. The tall girl in the first desk in the far left row is an aunt to Laurie McAffee Zwart, President of the Roscoe Township Historical Society.
ROSCOE—Education has been an integral part of Roscoe Township’s population since the 1830s. Back then, classes were held in a blacksmith’s shop and in the early 1840s in a log cabin/tavern, said Laura McAffee Zwart, President of the Roscoe Township Historical Society.
The next progression in education was the development of the one-room school houses.
In an effort to highlight the township’s educational history, the Roscoe Township Historical Society will present a special program on seven one-room school houses that formerly operated in the area. The program is set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the Roscoe United Methodist Church, 10816 Main St., Roscoe.
Presenters of the program will be McAffee Zwart and Margaret Downing. The talk is free and open to the public.
The seven schools to be discussed include: Roscoe, Shaw, Burr Oak, Windy Peak, Hayward, Nichols and White.
McAffee Zwart said research on the schools was interesting and fun.
“The first part of the presentation will be a showing of the schools on a map,” she said.
One of the schools located at Burr Oak and Crockett roads was converted into a house.
“I have a ledger and correspondence from the school,” McAffee Zwart said.
The one-room schools taught students in grades 1-8. Beyond that, a private school was available at the time, McAffee Zwart said. By 1855, however, a larger facility was built and had two floors. The first floor was for the lower grades and the upper floor was for high school age students. About 170 students attended classes at the site.
Consolidation of districts and student needs identified brought about several changes to the educational system.
By 1920, Hononegah High School in Rockton had been constructed. And by about 1949, Kinnickinnick School in Roscoe had been built.
As part of her research, however, McAffee Zwart also was able to contact a former one-room school house teacher, she said.
Hazel Ralston taught at the White School in the Prairie Hill School District from 1945 to 1946.
Those who attend the presentation are encouraged to share information about and/or memories of the schools.
Preservation of Roscoe Township history is part of the historical society’s mission.
Because “When it’s gone, it’s gone,” McAffee Zwart said.