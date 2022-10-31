ROCKFORD—Two candidates will be competing for the office of Winnebago County Treasurer in the Nov. 8 general election.
Incumbent Susan Goral, a Democrat, will be facing Steve Schultz, a Republican, in the race for the treasurer’s office.
Goral has been working in the Winnebago County Treasurer’s Office since 1976. She was appointed county treasurer in 1999, and she has been elected each time she has run for the office since her appointment.
She lives in Loves Park with her husband, Ed, and she is a life-long Winnebago County resident. She is a graduate of Bishop Muldoon High School in Rockford.
She says she has brought new technology to the treasurer’s office and has modernized services to county residents. She touts her 45 years of experience serving the people of Winnebago County.
Steve Schultz, 56, of Roscoe, has been a resident of Winnebago County since 2004. He has served on the Winnebago County Board since 2008, representing District 3.
He is a certified public accountant and has worked in multiple roles at the headquarters of a group of 1,500 churches and he has managed funds on a large scale for the group.
He said his goal is to increase returns on county funds and improve fiscal responsibility in the office of Winnebago County Treasurer.