SOUTH BELOIT—As October is just around the corner, so are the openings of many different haunted houses in the area for Halloween season including Northern Illinois Fear Fest in South Beloit which opens Friday, Sept. 30.

The Fear Fest is located at 6512 Manchester Road in South Beloit and is in its 24th season. This year, owner Rich Barclay added a new 3D room complete with 3D glasses so guests can see the room come to life even more as they nervously walk through the haunted barn.