SOUTH BELOIT—As October is just around the corner, so are the openings of many different haunted houses in the area for Halloween season including Northern Illinois Fear Fest in South Beloit which opens Friday, Sept. 30.
The Fear Fest is located at 6512 Manchester Road in South Beloit and is in its 24th season. This year, owner Rich Barclay added a new 3D room complete with 3D glasses so guests can see the room come to life even more as they nervously walk through the haunted barn.
“There’s planks painted on the floor going in a path in the room,” Barclay said. “The 3D glasses make the planks look like they’re floating at about the height of your knees. My grandson was cracking me up and going, ‘Grandma! I got to step up!’ He’s only 5 so it was funny to watch him react.”
For the most part, visitors will experience the same fast paced thrills they have seen in past years including creepy dolls, killer clowns, both empty coffins and coffins with scary creatures inside, huge gargoyles, and lots of lights and noises to give guests a scare.
One of Barclays favorite parts is the multiple vortex rooms that will make most people dizzy and require some to hold on tight to the railings as they walk over the make-shift wooden bridge.
“A haunted house isn’t complete without a vortex tunnel. I love these things,” Barclay said. “It’s amazing how many people are on their hands and knees in this.”
Around 60 actors are hired to work at the fest each year and around 40 actors will be working at a time during the event. Many actors are local high school students while others are up in their 70s and tell Barclay they would do it for free because they enjoy it so much every year.
Barclay said he pays all the actors and workers for their time each season. Many other haunted house establishments rely on volunteers, he commented.
For the first eight years of Fear Fest, the event was run by the Beloit Lions Club. Then, Barclay would work as an actor in the barn. He remembers during one of the early years he was scaring people in the barn when he saw a girl have an asthma attack.
Barclay grabbed the girl by the shoulders and steered her in the right direction and outside through the back door where he helped calm her down. That instance is the only time Barclay can think of an accident happening at the Fear Fest.
The most popular night for the festival is always Saturdays, Barclay said.
“We have to shut the ticket booth off an hour early because there’s 1,500 people running around here (on Saturday),” he said. “Normally we close at 11 o’clock, but on Saturday nights we’re here until 12:30 or 1 just to get through it all.”
Fear Fest includes a haunted barn, haunted hayride and the creepy carnival. General admission to one of these haunted houses/hayrides is $15 each. A triple pass to all three is $40 a person.
The season schedule for Fear Fest is Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 2, 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, and 28-30. On Fridays and Saturdays the attraction is open from 7—11 p.m. and on Sundays it is open from 7—10 p.m.
There’s free parking and most credit cards are accepted for the event. Barclay does warn that the parking lot always fills up and many people have to drive around to look for a parking spot.
Barclay always chats with the guests around the fire each year and will often run into repeat customers who have been coming for years with family.
“A lot of old-timers like to sit around the fire with their grandkids and they tell me, ‘I brought my kids here 20 years ago,” he said. “‘I’m bringing the grandkids now.’ Everybody thanks me.”