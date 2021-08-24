SOUTH BELOIT – The South Beloit Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an elderly woman who has not been seen since Aug. 18, according to a department news release.
On Monday, the department took a missing person report for Valorie L. McCreath, 71, who was last seen leaving her home in her red 2015 Nissan Sentra with the Illinois registration of BB60847.
The department said McCreath has a host of medical issues that require her to use a walker and takes a large number of prescription medications daily. Both of her walkers and her medications were located still inside her residence
Anyone who has seen McCreath or her vehicle is asked to contact South Beloit police at 815-525-3213 or p.reed@southbeloit.org or by calling 815-389-3491.