SOUTH BELOIT—South Beloit voters rejected a referendum question to ban open burning of yard waste in the city.
During Tuesday’s election, 302 South Beloit voters voted no on the burning ban while 78 voters approved of banning open burning.
The City of South Beloit allows open burning of yard waste twice a year—in the spring and the fall. Those in favor of the burning ban say the fires create health problems for those with breathing difficulties and they create fire risks.
Those opposed to the fire ban say leaf burning has gone on for years in the city and has created few problems.