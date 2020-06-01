SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit City Council still is taking a stance of “wait and see” regarding reopening of businesses that might be seen as defying the governor’s order.
Monday, the council again tabled an ordinance that recognized some businesses may reopen before phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan goes into affect.
The proposed ordinance sets expectations and guidance for businesses that reopen, trying to keep some safety measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, the proposed ordinance would limit the number of customers in a business to 25% of the business’ capacity and would make recommendations for social distancing.
Last week, the city suspended some liquor ordinance regulations to allow some bars and restaurants to serve customers outdoors, but still Illinois bars and restaurants cannot serve patrons indoors. Under the governor’s plan, bars and restaurants, which have been closed since the middle of March, could start serving customers indoors by June 26.
South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl said the council is being cautious because the consequences of businesses opening to indoor customers right now are unknown.
“We don’t know what consequences there will be for the businesses or the city,” he said.
He noted businesses could lose their liquor licenses if they are found in violation of health rules or the governor’s order, and the governor has threatened to withhold FEMA funding for municipalities that violate his order.
The ordinance was tabled for two weeks, and Rehl said he hopes conditions change by that time.
In other business, it was announced that Monday was the last meeting for council member Lori Duffy. She is moving to Florida to be near her family.
Her husband, Michael Duffy, was mayor of South Beloit when he passed away in 2014. Soon after his passing, Lori Duffy decided to run for city council, partly to carry on the late mayor’s legacy. She was re-elected in spring of 2019.
Rehl presented Duffy with a plaque with a clock in it to recognizer her contribution to the city.
Rehl announced he will present Ryan Adelman as the person to replace Duffy on the council at the next council meeting. Adelman currently serves on the South Beloit Zoning Board of Appeals and the South Beloit Public Library Board. He is employed by Blackhawk Bank.
