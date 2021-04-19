SOUTH BELOIT—The City of South Beloit has officially begun its search for a city administrator to manage day-to-day operations of the city and promote economic development.
The South Beloit City Council on Monday adopted an ordinance creating the administrator position. Mayor Ted Rehl said there is no solid timeline for hiring a city administrator, but he added, “the sooner, the better.”
“We will develop a process and a timeline. We will do interviews, and sometime in June or July, we hop to name an administrator,” Rehl said.
The city soon will begin advertising for an administrator. According to the ordinance adopted at Monday’s city council meeting, the new administration must have at least a bachelor’s degree and a minimum of three years experience working in a municipal government setting. The administrator would oversee all aspects of city personnel, help in directing the budget process and be in charge of day-to-day operations for the city.
The ordinance also states it would take a super-majority vote, or four of the five council members, to remove the city administrator from his position.
City council member Ken Morse said the city administrator would take a great burden off the council, handling duties that council members have no training in how to handle.
“It will allow us to become a more professional operation,” he said.
Council member Ryan Adleman said for him, there is one primary duty for the city administrator.
“Driving economic development in the city is the main goal,” he said.
He had noted that communities around South Beloit have had success in bringing business and development within their borders, and South Beloit needs to step up its efforts in economic development.