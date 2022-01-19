SOUTH BELOIT—Work continues at the South Beloit Wastewater Treatment Plant even though the newly upgraded plant is nearly fully functional.
Seth Gronewold of the Fehr Graham engineering firm told the South Beloit City Council at its meeting on Tuesday that workers with River City Construction continue to work on the final digester at the plant and other work is being finished up.
He noted the original completion date for the plant was supposed to be in September of 2020. Now, projections are the plant is expected to be complete by April of this year.
The upgrade to the wastewater treatment plant originally was projected to cost $34.7 million. Through some changes in the original plans, about $1.4 million was shaved off the original cost. Even though the construction project is more than a year off its completion date, the project still is under-budget by about $668,000, Gronewold said.
Some setbacks put the project behind and caused some unexpected costs. Early on in the project, several oil barrels were discovered buried on the treatment plant site near the old street department garage. The cost to dig up the barrels and dispose of them was around $200,000.
Public Works Superintendent Jeff Reininger said the plant is operating and treating wastewater efficiently. He said once the last digester is complete, the project will be able to move to phase 2. He explained as a cost savings measure, the original Class A sludge disposal aspect of the project was cut. In phase 2, Reininger hopes the city will restore this part of the project. He said the cost to restore the sludge disposal will be around $900,000, but this aspect of the project will save the city about $60,000 a year.
In other business at the council meeting, pay adjustments were authorized for paid-on-call and full-time fire department employees. Under the new schedule, a new paid-on-call firefighter would be paid $12 an hour; a paid-on-call emergency medical technician would be paid $14 an hour and a paid-on-call paramedic would be paid $16 an hour. A full-time firefighter would be paid $16 an hour, a full-time emergency medical technician would be paid $17 an hour and a full-time paramedic would be paid $18 an hour. City administrator Sonya Hoppes said the pay adjustments are fair and brings the city up to comparable levels with other departments.
The council also approved hiring four paid-on-call fire department employees. Theron Williams and Hanna Elis were hired as paid-on-call firefighters who will be paid $12 an hour and Amina Hussein and Sean Laurent were hired as paid-on-call firefighter/EMTs and will be paid $14 an hour.