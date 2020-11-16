SOUTH BELOIT—South Beloit residents will be able to have a say in April on whether they want to continue leaf and yard waste burning in the city.
The South Beloit City Council approved in a 4-1 vote Monday placing a referendum question on yard waste burning on the April 6 election ballot.
Currently, the city allows a few weeks in the spring and a few weeks in the fall for yard waste burning in the city. However, there have been complaints from residents about the smoke that is created by the fires.
“It’s time for us to clean up our act,” said council member Ken Morse. “It creates a tremendous problem for people in the community with health problems.”
Morse, who formerly served as fire chief in South Beloit, said people who have asthma and other health issues suffer during the open burning periods in the city.
Council member Tom Fitzgerald, who was the only council member voting against placing the referendum on the April ballot, said the city should have a plan if voters decide there should be no more leaf burning in the city.
Council member Ryan Adleman said he agrees something should be done, but he was not sure that banning burning of leaves is the correct course. He said bagging leaves is an option, but for some people who work full-time, they just don’t have the time to do that.
In other business, the council approved waiving the bid process to allow the purchase of a new pumper fire truck.
The cost for the new Pierce Saber pumper truck is about $490,000 and the South Beloit Fire Department hopes to take delivery on the truck at about Christmas time.