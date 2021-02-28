SOUTH BELOIT — South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman is asking the city council to allow him to add one more officer to his police force, which he feels will save the city money in the long-run, and will make the city safer.
Truman said the South Beloit Police Department had about $117,000 in overtime last year. He has been asking for a new officer’s position since November of 2019.
The police department currently has 13 full-time officers, which includes the chief’s position. There is one part-time position. The Department had 16 full-time officers and two part-time officers in 2010. From 2011 to 2017, the South Beloit police force had 15 to 14 officers.
“I believe the department is most efficient at 14 officers,” Truman said.
One of the officer positions has been changed to a detective position. Although Truman said the detective position has proved beneficial for the department, it took one officer out of the patrol rotation.
“Taking away that body really hurt,” Truman said.
Truman was the deputy police chief before he was promoted to chief nearly two years ago. However, the deputy chief position was never reinstated.
Ideally, Truman would like to have four supervisors so there will be a supervisor for each of the four shifts and two officers on duty for each shift. Currently there are only three sergeants to supervise four shifts.
The salary for a new officer is about $51,000.
Council member Tom Fitzgerald asked Truman to provide the other costs associated with training and outfitting a new officer, including the cost for uniform and equipment.
Truman said it takes about seven months for a new officer to go through the police academy and additional training before he or she is ready for duty.
The Rockton Police Department has 13 officer positions, which includes Chief Stephen Dickson and Deputy Chief Matthew Hollinger. The department also employs two administrative assistants.
The Roscoe Police Department has 13 officer positions which include Chief Jamie Evans and Deputy Chief Sam Hawley. The department has two part-time officers.