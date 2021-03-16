SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit Firefighters Association is planning to hold its corn boil event this summer.
Fire Chief Dan Zerfass announced at the South Beloit City Council meeting Monday, that plans are being made to hold the corn boil in August, but no official date has been set.
Last year, the corn boil was cancelled due to health concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, usually held in the parking lot of Viking Lanes, features bounce houses and other children’s activities, food and other activities.
Funds raised by the corn boil go toward firefighter training, equipment purchases and more.