SOUTH BELOIT—The City of South Beloit is applying for a grant to build a bike path along South Bluff Street with hopes this will provide safe routes for children going to Riverview Elementary School.
On Friday, the South Beloit City Council approved applying for an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) grant in the amount of $2,482,512. The city would match 20% of the grant at $639,378, making the total amount for the project $3,121,890. The cost includes estimates for construction and engineering.
The plans for the bike path would have it start at the intersection of Shirland Avenue and South Bluff, and extending to Prairie Hill Road. The total length of the bike path would be 1.89 miles with parts of the path being a bike lane on the street while other portions would be a “sidepath” off the street.
Clayton Zamudio, attorney for the city who is helping draft the grant application, said there have been safety issues voiced about parts of South Bluff. He noted there are curves in the road that may make it hard for motorists to see bicyclists and pedestrians, so an off street path may be the best plan for those portions of the road.
City Council member Ryan Adleman noted that a portion of the proposed bike path extends past the city limits and into Rockton Township. He asked if the township would be contributing any funds for this project.
City Administrator Sonya Hoppes said the grant application includes no matching funds from the township, but the path would benefit South Beloit.
“Yes, it goes into the township, but it helps our kids,” Hoppes said.
Zamudio said that the township may choose to extend the bike path to connect it with the Rock Trail Coalition path.