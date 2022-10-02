Bluff Street bike path planned
Buy Now

The City of South Beloit is applying for a grant to build a bike path on South Bluff Street near Riverview Elementary School. The bike path is planned to run from Shirland Avenue Prairie Hill Road.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

SOUTH BELOIT—The City of South Beloit is applying for a grant to build a bike path along South Bluff Street with hopes this will provide safe routes for children going to Riverview Elementary School.

On Friday, the South Beloit City Council approved applying for an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) grant in the amount of $2,482,512. The city would match 20% of the grant at $639,378, making the total amount for the project $3,121,890. The cost includes estimates for construction and engineering.