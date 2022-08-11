SOUTH BELOIT—Sales of cannabis in Illinois has been increasing, and that has brought benefits for the state, as well as for the communities where dispensaries have opened for the legal sale of cannabis.
In July, the State of Illinois reported that it had seen a 50% increase in total tax revenue from cannabis sales to adults compared to last year.
Locally, the City of South Beloit has also benefited from this new revenue stream following the opening of the Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary in July of 2020.
Sonya Hoppes, South Beloit city administrator, said the city is seeing a tax revenue increase from the dispensary, but cannot divulge how much revenue comes from cannabis sales due to legal limitations. Hoppes did say the cannabis dispensary and the city have a seven-year agreement and that the addition of Sunnyside has put the city in a financial position it has never been in before.
“I’m seeing a lot of positives there and I mean, we have not had any trouble with Sunnyside and the patrons out there,” South Beloit Mayor Tom Fitzgerald told the Daily News. “Maybe some parking issues. We have received a substantial amount of revenue from it and we know the benefit.”
Fitzgerald added that the city is putting the added revenue to good use and has been expanding the city’s capital spending projects. He said the city recently bought a new fire truck for the fire department thanks to the added revenue.
Illinois went from $297.7 million in tax revenue from cannabis sales in fiscal year 2021 to $445.3 million in fiscal year 2022, according to a news release from the State of Illinois.
”The $1.5 billion in sales of adult-use cannabis in Illinois translates into significant tax revenue with a portion of every dollar spent being reinvested in communities that have suffered for decades,” Governor JB Pritzker said in the release.
The total adult-use cannabis sales in Illinois has risen 50% in the last year, increasing from $1 billion to $1.5 billion, according to the Illinois release.
Under Illinois’ adult-use cannabis law, 25% of tax revenue generated from cannabis sales must support communities that are economically distressed, experience high rates of violence, and have been disproportionately impacted by drug criminalization.
Some Wisconsin legislators have called for the legalization of cannabis sales to adults, noting the increased revenue it brings to neighboring states. Twenty-one states allow sales of cannabis to adults, including Michigan and Illinois.
Last year, State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, along with Rep. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee and Rep. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, authored a bill calling for the legalization of adult-use cannabis as a way to increase revenue for the state and for communities in Wisconsin.
The Daily News has reached out to Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary and it’s parent company, Cresco Labs, for comment, but have not received a response.