SOUTH BELOIT — South Beloit City Council members may be choosing the city’s first city administrator by mid-July.
Two finalists have been identified for the position. The finalists are John Cook and Sonya Hoppes.
South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl said council members plan to discuss the finalists in executive session at its July 6 meeting.
“I hope, if we get a consensus, we will chose the city administrator at our second council meeting in July (July 19),” Rehl said.
Sonya Hoppes, formerly Sonya Baden, currently serves as Parks and Recreation Manager in Wildwood, Florida. She previously served as assistant director of recreation at Beloit College. She also served as recreation coordinator for the City of Beloit Department of Leisure Services.
She also served as a member of the South Beloit City Council on two occasions, both times serving as commissioner of public property. She was appointed to the council in 2014 and again in 2017 to fill vacancies on the council.
John Cook of Des Moines, Iowa, currently is a regional technician with the U.S. Census Bureau, a position he has held since 2019.
He also has served as executive director of the Iowa Youth Chorus. He was charged with writing grant applications for the youth chorus, and he is a freelance grant writer for other nonprofit organizations in Iowa.
He earned a masters degree in public administration from Drake University. He also earned a masters degree in conducting from Butler University.
Rehl said six candidates were interviewed for the city administrator position and the council narrowed the field of candidates down to three finalists. One of the finalists has since dropped out because he accepted a position elsewhere.
Rehl and other city council members expressed a need for a city administrator to provide professional expertise mainly in economic development. In neighboring communities, Roscoe has a village administrator, Rockton has a planning administrator, Beloit has a city manager and the Town of Beloit has a town administrator.