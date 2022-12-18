Wednesday marks the Winter Solstice, which is the only day of the year when the sun travels the shortest path through the sky resulting in a day with the least sunlight and the longest night, according to space.com.
Janesville, Evansville and South Beloit, Illinois will be celebrating the day with the longest night in a variety of ways.
Nature at the Confluence in South Beloit, IllinoisThe Nature At The Confluence at 306 Dickop St., South Beloit, Illinois, will will host a winter solstice celebration from 6:30—8 p.m. on Wednesday.
The event cost is $5 a person and will include live music from Johnny Wittnebel, a walk on the candlelit path, hot cider, a bonfire and treats from Bagels & More in Beloit. Participants also can take part in a 17th century tradition and add their wishes for the new year in the yule log and also decorate a winter solstice yule tree ornament.
“We’ve done it (this type of event) in the past, but we haven’t since COVID,” said Julie Uram, executive director of Nature At The Confluence.
Uram adds that she hope the event will be reflective and relaxing. The event is limited to 30 people and the majority of it will be outdoors. The event also will include a solstice inspired reading at 7 p.m. and an optional meditation walk on a candlelit path led by Jessie Crow Mermel.
Uram said Mermel has done one similar walk before when participants can listen and reflect along the way.
The event is also a collaboration between the Welty Environmental Center, South Beloit Public Library, and Nature At The Confluence. Tickets are available at the website at natureattheconfluence.com.
Emilee’s Healing Hut in JanesvilleEmilee’s Healing Hut at 20 E. Milwaukee St., Suite 104-B, in Janesville, is having a special event after the winter solstice at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Owner Emilee Kern will hold the Hibernal Solstice New Moon Restorative & Intention Setting Ceremony in her office space and include a cacao ceremony, meditation and reflection, reading and song bowls. The event is $25 per person.
“I’ll draw oracle cards and do a collective reading,” Kern said. “I’ll also write the meditation myself and at my last ceremony I wrote a poem for everybody and then a meditation.”
Kern is a Janesville native, but lived in Hawaii for the last 10 years and recently came back to open her own shop in her hometown. Kern opened the office in November.
“It was like an office space and I converted it to look like a beautiful yoga space healing hut and I offer yoga classes and it’s a smaller space,” Kern said. “I have six students in the intimate yoga classes and I do reiki which is energy healing. I do oracle cards and I also published my own book and my cards are out there.”
Winter Solstice Celebration in EvansvilleKern is also participating in an event in Evansville with other small businesses Wednesday on Winter Solstice. A celebration event for the solstice will be at Emma’s Table at 104 W. Main St., Suite #2, in Evansville.
Kern’s Emilee Healing Hut is collaborating with Emma’s Table, Whole-Being, Kelsey’s Massage on Main and Restored Roots for the event. The celebration will be from 6—8 p.m. on Wednesday and the cost is $10 per person with limited seats.
The event includes light refreshments, drinks, guided reflective journaling, intention candle creating and crystal sound bowl healing. Kern encourages those interested to bring their journals with them. For more information, call 608-436-8900.