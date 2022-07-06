SOUTH BELOIT- Beginning in January 2021, longtime horse lover and rider Wendy Quaas began Serenity Horse Rescue in South Beloit, Illinois. Her goal for the 501©3 non-profit is to rescue as many horses from slaughter or abandonment as possible.
The ultimate goal is to have all rescue horses fostered or adopted to their forever homes. So far, the rescue has found adoption or foster homes for 60 horses.
The South Beloit horse ranch houses around 16 rescue horses including favorites Cheyenne, Ziggy, Whisper, Ruby, Henrietta, Cherry and Karmel, just to name a few. It also houses privately owned horses.
Most horses are either privately surrendered or Quaas and company will get them from a place called Southern Wisconsin Second Chance Lot. Many horses come to the rescue emancipated or abused by past owners and other experiences.
Cheyenne is one of the few rescues who will stay at the sanctuary because she is blind and has made Serenity her official home sanctuary. Cheyenne was once placed somewhere else, but that did not go well.
“She only knows this pasture,” Quaas said. “She had her sight when she lived here before and she tried to go to a different home and it was a disaster. She lost a bunch of weight and she was falling into stuff and took down a fence.”
Karmel is possibly another horse who would stay at Serenity. Karmel is a large Belgian mare who is around 25 years old and a favorite of Quaas and volunteer Amber Clark. Clark is also on the board of directors for Serenity Horse Rescue.
“The heart and soul right here,” Quaas said while patting Clark on the back. “She gives me a little break and I can trust her. She knows anything and everything about horses and gives them all the love they could possibly ever want.”
Clark is a dedicated volunteer who is on the farm four to five times a week and is one of the eight people on the board of directors for the rescue.
Clark will often ride Karmel with no saddle, or bare back. She remarks that Karmel “is just so easy” and is great to ride. Volunteer Hollee Riggio rides the blind Cheyenne around the large chorale volunteers and others use to ride the rescue horses. The rescue currently has around 22 volunteers.
“The scientific average age is 24, but if you take good care of them, they can live well into their 30s,” Quaas said. “So, were’ hoping that for all these old guys. Karmel, Whisper and Henriette are all 25.”
The rescue, which originally started with rescuing just two horses at a time has housed up to 45 animals.
Coming later this month is the rescue’s third fundraise, “Par Fore The Horse” on July 31 at Beaver Creek Golf Course in Capron, Illinois. The outing will start at 11 a.m. and include nine holes of golf and a food buffet. To buy a ticket, email serenityhorses1@gmail.com or call Quaas at 847-445-7839.
The rescue is currently at capacity with its number of horses. If anyone is interested in fostering, adopting or volunteering, contact Quaas at 847-445-7839.