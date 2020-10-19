SOUTH BELOIT—Celestino Ruffini, CEO of Visit Beloit, outlined the ways his agency promotes businesses and attractions in South Beloit during the South Beloit City Council meeting Monday.
South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl explained he had asked both Visit Beloit and the Rockford Convention and Visitors Bureau to give presentations to the council about how each agency promotes South Beloit because both agencies receive hotel/motel tax funds from the city. Recently, Loves Park discontinued its partnership with the Rockford Convention and Visitors Bureau, which made South Beloit officials start to reassess its tourism promoting partnerships.
The Rockford Convention and Visitors Bureau gave a presentation to the council at a previous meeting.
Ruffini pointed out there are 46 businesses and attractions that Visit Beloit promotes in South Beloit. Some of them include Viking Lanes Bowling Center, Blackhawk Farms Raceway, Mustangs Bar and Grill, Angela’s Attic Antique Store, Best Western Hotel and Nature at the Confluence.
He said Visit Beloit operates the Visitors Center on Interstate 90 which has brochures promoting many Stateline Area businesses, including those in South Beloit. The center currently is closed due to the interstate construction project, but it is scheduled to reopen in early November.
Ruffini said Visit Beloit appreciates its working partners in South Beloit, even though times are challenging for everyone now.
“Obviously the pandemic has turned the tourism industry upside down,” he said.
In other business, the council discussed possible changes to the city ordinance regulating parking of recreational vehicles on residential property.
Currently, residents can park one recreational vehicle on their driveways.
Council member Ryan Adleman said he believes the very large recreational vehicles parked on driveways present a safety concern. He said if a camper takes up nearly the entire driveway and a child on a bicycle comes out of the driveway, passing motorists will not see the child and could hit the bicyclist.
He also said parking a recreational vehicle on a driveway for the entire year would not be attractive and if it occurred in his neighborhood, he would have a problem with it.
Rehl suggested putting a limit on the time a recreational vehicle can be on a driveway. He said it would be fine if a camper or boat is parked on the driveway in the summer, but not in the winter months.
He said he would work with the city attorney and code enforcement officer regarding any proposed changes to the ordinance.