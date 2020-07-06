SOUTH BELOIT — Michael Davenport, who has served as chief of the South Beloit Fire Department for the last three years, has announced he will retire at the end of August.
Davenport, who has been with the South Beloit Fire Department for 33 years, announced his plans for retirement during Monday’s South Beloit City Council meeting.
Davenport first joined the South Beloit Fire Department in 1987 as a volunteer firefighter at the age of 18. Two years later, he became a full-time firefighter with the department. He served as assistant fire chief for the South Beloit department for 18 years.
He became interim fire chief in June of 2017 when Fire Chief Ken Morse retired after 44 years with the department. Morse now serves on the city council. Davenport was sworn in as the new chief of the South Beloit Fire Department on Aug. 21, 2017.
Brian Hedrington, who serves as health and public safety commissioner on the city council, will be in charge of a search for a new chief for the fire department.
