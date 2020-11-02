SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit City Council on Monday unanimously approved a temporary 50% reduction for liquor license fees for some bars and restaurants.
The council approved the reduction for the 2021 annual liquor license fee for Class AA—Bar/restaurant, and Class A—Bar only establishments.
Bars and restaurants in Winnebago County have been ordered to offer no indoor dining as a measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered the restrictions in Region 1 in early October. The restrictions have been met with objections from business groups and restaurant owners because the restrictions have severely hurt business.
South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl said the council wanted to do whatever it could to help local businesses that are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pritziker recently announced similar restrictions on bars and restaurants in Region 2 of Illinois, which includes Rock Island, Peoria, McLean, LaSalle and Knox counties, among others.
In other business, the council received an update on the status of the now vacant Garden Hotel.
City Attorney Roxanne Sosnowski said the city filed for foreclosure on the property just before the COVID-19 pandemic started and action in the matter has been delayed because of the pandemic. She said last month, all owner representatives were served with notice of court action and the next hearing in the matter is set for Dec. 4.
Owners of the hotel at 200 Dearborn Ave. closed the building in March of 2019. In September of that year, the Winnebago County Health Department condemned the property due to mold, crumbling ceilings and other concerns.
The city also noted the hotel owners owed about $45,420 in back taxes on the property.
Also at the council meeting, the council approved by a 3-2 vote a special use permit to allow Paymaster Pawn and Jewelers to open a new facility at 440 Gardner St.
In another 3-2 split vote, the council approved a special use permit to allow Contractors Equipment Rental Yard to open a facility at 1019 Gardner St.
The council also approved the purchase of flower pots not to exceed a total of $13,923 and benches and trash receptacles not to exceed $19,389. The flower pots, benches and trash cans will be placed in the grassy median along Blackhawk Boulevard as part of a community beautification effort.