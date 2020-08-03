SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit City Council discussed on Monday the possibility of raising the annual fee for boutique liquor licenses, which are the licenses needed for some electronic slot machine/gambling machine businesses in the city.
Council member Tom Fitzgerald brought up the possible fee increase because he believes the city does not get a fair share of the gambling revenue. He said the owners of the gambling machines get 35% of funds, while owners of the business get 35% of revenue and the state gets 25% of revenue. That leaves 5% going to the city.
Any business with a liquor license can get a electronic gaming license, but the boutique license was created for businesses that are not the traditional bar or restaurant operation. Fitzgerald said of the current boutique license holders, only one lives in South Beloit.
City Clerk Tracy Patrick said there currently are six boutique liquor license holders in South Beloit and there are about three pending applications for licenses. To get a boutique license, the license applicant must pay a one-time fee of $5,000 and the annual renewal fee is $5,450.
Mayor Ted Rehl said South Beloit currently has one of the highest annual fees in the area for boutique liquor licenses.
A suggestion was made to raise the annual fee to $7,500, but Rehl said the council should look at all of its options.
“I think we have to give everyone a chance to bounce back,” Rehl said, noting the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on all businesses. “They took a serious hit.”
He suggested breaking up any fee increase, maybe asking for a $1,000 increase one year and another increase the following year.
The council agreed to discuss the issue further at a future meeting.
Also on Monday, the council voted to reinstate late fees and other penalties that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council decided to stop imposing fees for late payment of sewer bills or for late payment of revolving loan funds. The city also stopped shut-off orders of water and sewer service for those who were severely delinquent on their payments.
The council also voted 4-1 to set limits on public comment at council meetings. The new rules limits the number of people who can speak on a single issue to six. It also limits the time each person can speak to three minutes with an additional two minutes allowed at the discretion of the council. These limits do not apply at public hearings held by the city.
Council member Brian Hedrington was the only no vote on the matter.