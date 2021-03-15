SOUTH BELOIT — Mayor Ted Rehl on Monday expressed a need for more professional expertise as the city moves into a new era when economic development and planning for growth will be key.
A city administrator could fill that role for the city, so a special meeting was held Monday to explore the possibility of adding this type of professional to help guide the city.
Rehl said he does well in welcoming business owners interested in South Beloit as a possible new home, but in regards to explaining incentives the city can offer, he admitted he was “a tad beyond my capacity.”
During a special meeting of the council Monday, John Phillips gave a presentation explaining the different forms of city government and what the role of a city manager or administrator is.
Phillips served as city administrator for Rockford and he was the city manager for Rock Island for 25 years.
He explained a city manager could be useful for the city in crafting development agreements, labor relations, human resources and budget matters.
Rehl explained that South Beloit currently operates under a Mayor/commissioner form of government, where the commissioners serve as pseudo-managers of the different city departments. He asked Phillips how the commissioner form of government would work if South Beloit hired a city manager who would oversee the city departments.
“It would be a mistake to hire an administrator without spelling out his role in the city,” Phillips said.
He said there could be a situation where the department heads would go around the administrator to get approval for certain projects from the commissioners.
“This would have to be a team effort. There has to be a team buy-in from the beginning,” Phillips said.
He explained that Dixon, Illinois had a commissioner form of government when a city manager was hired. He said that city manager was often told “stay in your lane,” meaning members of the council felt the manager was overstepping the authority of the manager’s role. That manager left Dixon, but eventually, the city held a referendum and changed the form of government to a city manager/council form of government, Phillips said.
Phillips also noted the commissioner form of government is fairly rare in the country. He said about 48% of cities use a council/city manager form of government whild 44% of cities use a mayor/council form of government. Only 1.9% use a commissioner form of government.
Council member Tom Fitzgerald said a city manager or administrator would be beneficial because he or she be a stable presence in the city leadership. He noted every four years, there could be a new group of city council members, but a city manager would be at city hall before and after the next election.
Council member Ryan Adleman said a key advantage of a city manager would be in regards to economic development.
“We are continually losing out to area communities,” he said.
Phillips said when he was a city manager, he found sometimes business owners preferred to talk with him rather than the mayor because the business owners looked at him as a peer.
“They looked at the mayor as a politician rather than a business peer,” he said.
The South Beloit City Council plans to hold another public hearing regarding the city manager proposal. The city plans to put Phillips’ presentation on the City of South Beloit website.