SOUTH BELOIT—South Beloit School District Superintendent Scott Fisher told the graduating South Beloit High School Class of 2021 that the past school year definitely was challenging, but during their graduation ceremony Saturday, everything seemed to turn out right.
“You didn’t give up. You flourished,” Fisher told the graduates.
In fact, Fisher’s own son, Ben, was one of the graduates who came through the year that was made challenging by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fisher noted that 91% of the Class of 2021 graduated on time, which was the second highest percentage of any class in South Beloit High School history. He also pointed out that the Class of 2021 had the highest number of cum laud graduates in the high school’s history.
On a more somber note, Fisher said an empty chair was placed among where the faculty was seated this year in honor of math teacher Jessica Simplot who passed away in March. A moment of silence was observed in her honor.
Jillian Reich Mazeika was the featured speaker for the graduation ceremony, and she told the graduates to not let obstacles in life deter them and to recognize opportunities when they present themselves.
“The tricky thing about opportunities is to recognize them when they are right in front of you,” she told the graduating class.
She now operates the Reich Chiropractic Clinic, which was operated for years by her father, Bradley Reich. She recalled she was still a student in chiropractic school when she received the news that her father was taken to the hospital where he later passed away. She said her dream of working with her father at the South Beloit clinic ended with her father’s death, but she learn obstacles happen in life and they can be overcome.
She also said the graduates should never be ashamed about growing up in a small town.
“Just because you come from a small town doesn’t mean you can’t make a name for yourself,” she said.
At the end of her speech, she asked all of the graduates to reach under their chairs. Each graduate received a card that read, “keep smiling.” She said her father often told her this as she met challenges in her life. She said it takes more facial muscles to frown than it does to smile, so why work that hard to be unhappy.
Class salutatorian Erin Graminske said she and her classmates had reached a key point of transition with their graduation. She said learning is the foundation of self-improvement and they all had their teachers and parents to thank for reaching their graduation day.
She thanked the teachers for being helpful and patient.
“They interacted with the students on a personal level,” she said.
They have done all they can to prepare her and the class to take the next steps in their lives, she said.