SOUTH BELOIT—Jennifer Lopez, Jasmin Horta and Minerva Ramos were supposed to walk across the stage at South Beloit High School a year ago to receive their diplomas. However, a global pandemic did not allow the traditional graduation ceremony they had hoped for.
On Saturday, the three young ladies arrived at the high school wearing their graduation robes and face masks to celebrate their high school graduation in the way they wanted, even though they had to wait a year.
The South Beloit Class of 2020 had 51 members and more than 30 of them returned for the graduation ceremony Saturday. That does not mean their lives have been on hold since their high school days ended a year ago.
Minerva Ramos is a student at Aurora University studying elementary education. Jasmin Horta is working and Jennifer Lopez hopes to go to college but has delayed those plans due to the pandemic.
“I’m still wary of the COVID-19 situation,” she said.
She also is worried about being accepted at the college of her choice.
“You’ll do it. I believe in you. You’re smart,” her friend Ramos told Lopez.
South Beloit School District Superintendent Scott Fisher told the Beloit Daily News last year that he wanted the class of 2020 to have a traditional graduation ceremony no matter how long it took. On Saturday he made good on his promise.
“We did not want you to be the pandemic class because you mean much more than that to us,” Fisher said during Saturday’s ceremony. “We wanted to say goodbye to you properly.”
Morgan Guetchow, the class valedictorian, said many in her class have already started their college classes or started their first jobs since high school. She said her classmates continued to live up to their potential even though their final days in school were marked by the pandemic.
“Even in the middle of the pandemic, we were confident in our abilities,” she said.
Ryan Adleman, a 1999 graduate of South Beloit High School and a current member of the South Beloit City Council, was the keynote speaker for the graduation ceremony. He said he admires the graduates as they have faced these challenging times.
“You all have endured a world altering situation during the most formative time of your lives,” he said.
He said when he graduated high school, his first thoughts were to leave South Beloit. He went to college and then settled in Florida, but soon he and his new family returned to South Beloit.
“I missed my sense of community,” he said. “What I hope you will take away from today is the importance of community.”
The South Beloit High School class of 2021 will have their graduation ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 22. It will be live streamed on the high school’s Facebook page.