SOUTH BELOIT—South Beloit City Council members had a lengthy discussion about requirements for driveways in the city during its meeting Monday.
Assistant City Attorney Aaron Szeto said it is important for the city to set standards in the city and be consistent, making sure the standards apply to everyone.
Szeto said current requirements for driveways dictate they should have an 8 inch aggregate base and a 3 inch asphalt surface. A concrete driveway is required to have a 5 inch base and 5 inch concrete surface.
Council member Tom Fitzgerald said he believes an 8 inch base is to much of a requirement, noting that most people don’t need that much since they only park one or two cars on their driveways and not heavy trucks.
However, council member Ken Morse said the city should be paying more attention to the appearance of the city and setting consistent standards for driveways to make sure they last is one step the city can take.
“We can’t keep cheaping things out. If we do it right, we’re not going to have a mess later,” he said.
Fitzgerald also asked how is the city going to make sure contractors who build these driveways are following the standards?
Mayor Ted Rehl said the city has permits that contractors and homeowners must obtain for these building projects. He suggested representatives from the city engineering firm inspect projects during the construction to make sure everything is in compliance.
Council member Ryan Adleman said Szeto had researched area communities and most had nearly identical standards for driveways. The city engineer also recommended the council keep its driveway standards where they are. He said that is good enough for him.
In other business, the council approved the purchase of a Stryker Power-Load System, used to place stretchers in ambulances, at a cost not to exceed $32,900.
The council also approved a refund to the Illinois Department of Transportation of $22,606.95. The refunds was for a project near Oak Grove Avenue and Doner Drive that was not completed.
The council also approved repairs to a Baldor Blower at the city’s waste water treatment plant to be done by McGilvra Electric at a cost not to exceed $2,580.