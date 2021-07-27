SOUTH BELOIT—Sonya Hoppes was unanimously approved as South Beloit’s first city administrator during a special meeting of the South Beloit City Council Tuesday.
Hoppes currently serves as Parks and Recreation Manager in Wildwood, Florida. She previously served as assistant director of recreation at Beloit College. She also served as recreation coordinator for the City of Beloit Department of Leisure Services.
She also served on the South Beloit City Council on two occasions when she was appointed to fill vacancies on the council. She was appointed to the city council in 2014 and again in 2017. Both times she served as commissioner of public property. She also served on the South Beloit Centennial Committee. She also is a graduate of South Beloit High School.
During an interview with the Beloit Daily News earlier this month, Hoppes said she hopes to start her administrator position with the city in early September.
Also during the special meeting Tuesday, Mayor Ted Rehl announced the city is expecting to receive about $1.2 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan. The funds can be used to make up for revenue cities lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be paid to the city in two disbursements.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council listened to a presentation about the city’s zoning laws and how zoning applications are made.
Earlier this month, the council hired Foth Companies to rewrite the city’s zoning codes in order to bring them up to date. The cost of the project is about $74,000 and it is anticipated to take about eight months.