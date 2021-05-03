SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit City Council approved a street improvement project costing more than a half-million dollars during the council’s meeting Monday.
Rock Road Companies had the winning bid of $512,969.16 for the project, which will include Fox Run, Chevron Drive, Lozenge Drive and Feon. Funds for the project will come from the Motor Fuel Tax fund.
The council also approved awarding Rock Road Companies the contract to do work on a portion of the parking lot in front of City Hall at a cost of $6,191. Funds for that project will come from the city’s general fund.
In other business, Public Works Superintendent Jeff Reininger said the new wastewater treatment plant was scheduled to start receiving flows of sewage today (Tuesday), but due to unexpected problems the new plant will not start operating for three to five weeks. The city broke ground on the project in June of 2018.
The council also approved giving $2,500 in hotel/motel tax funds to the South Beloit Lions Club.
A proposal to allow a new liquor license classification that would allow video gambling in convenience stores/gas stations also was discussed, but no action was taken. The council decided to table the issue until the business owner who suggested the new classification could attend a council meeting.