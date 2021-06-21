SOUTH BELOIT — The South Beloit City Council unanimously approved a pre-annexation agreement with a wedding venue business Monday during a meeting that drew a standing-room-only crowd of opponents and proponents of the measure.
The council meeting was moved to the Nature at the Confluence building to accommodate the anticipated large crowd of interested parties.
At the heart of the proposal was a request from Hidden Creek Estates at 13276 White School Road. Kerry Frank, who along with her husband Dude Frank founded the company Comply365, has established Hidden Creek Estates on 30 acres of wooded land adjacent to the Frank family home. Plans for Hidden Creek Estates is to offer the property as a wedding and wedding reception venue and to offer the “cottage” on the property as a bed and breakfast. Frank also wants to have a wine bar on the property. Frank said her plans are to only have the wide bar open two days a week from 4—9 p.m.
Frank said she wanted to preserve the natural beauty of the property and not have it developed into another subdivision. She is in the process of restoring natural prairie land on the property and there is a pond on the property that is being restored.
“I want to share this incredible property with out neighbors,” Frank said. “This boutique venue will be a jem for South Beloit. Our mission as a family is to preserve this property.”
However some neighbors of the venue voiced concerns about traffic, noise and possible intoxicated guests that the business might draw.
Vince Bowers who owns property adjacent to Hidden Creek said other wedding venues in the area have wedding reception facilities that are indoors. He said the reception area at Hidden Creek is outdoors and will cause noise problems in the neighborhood.
He also said the wine bar is simply just another bar and could place the peace and safety of the neighborhood in jeopardy.
Melissa Middleton, however, said he also owns property adjacent to the venue and her biggest worry was that someone would buy the beautiful wooded property and turn it into a housing development.
“I am so grateful they are preserving the beauty of the property,” Middleton said.
Jim Hirsch, an attorney representing the opponents of the pre-annexation agreement, said 20% of neighboring property owners object to the agreement. He said it is not appropriate use of this property which is in a residential area.
Before voting to approve the pre-annexation agreement, council member Tom Fitzgerald said there is nothing new about pre-annexation agreements. He said it is one of the ways communities like South Beloit grow.
“We have to decide what’s good for South Beloit,” Fitzgerald said. “There is no question in my mind that if Roscoe had this opportunity, they would approve this.”
Council member pointed out Roscoe already has annexed property near South Beloit residential neighborhoods and approved business developments in these residential areas, such as All World on Willowbrook Road and Rogers Readi Mix along Highway 251.
South Beloit cannot annex the Hidden Creek property at present because the property is not contiguous with the South Beloit city limits. If in the future, the city does extend its boundaries to the property, it then can be annexed.
The pre-annexation agreement will last for 20 years and during the life of the agreement, owners of Hidden Creek must comply with city codes and ordinances. The property will be zoned urban transitional. The venue cannot play loud music after 11 p.m. and all events must end by midnight.