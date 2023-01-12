Beautiful snow sculptures will be created during Lake Geneva’s Winterfest set for Feb. 1 — 5. The U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship will have fifteen snow sculpting teams competing for the national championship.
In this Feb. 3, 2020 Beloit Daily News photo, Vikings In Black snow sculpting team member Thorfinn Skupien chisels the final details into a snow sculpture dedicated in memory of his father, George Skupien at a past Rockton Yeti Fest.
(From left): Hononegah High School students Peyton Bracken, Max Moroz and Captain Ava Porter are shown with their A Lot O’ Axolotl snow sculpture last year at the 36th Annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition held at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford.
With the winter season comes lots of winter activities that include snow. This February, snow sculpting competitions are back in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
Lake Geneva Winterfest/U.S. National Snow Sculpting ChampionshipThe Lake Geneva Winterfest is back this Feb. 1-5 for its 28th year and includes the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship. It is the only national competition in the U.S. and will include 15 state championship teams who will be creating large snow sculptures. Last year, teams came from New York, Vermont, Nebraska and elsewhere to create giant snow sculptures.
The snow sculpting begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday and will continue until 1 p.m. Saturday at Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park along the shore of Geneva Lake.
Also part of the Winterfest weekend will be bonfires on the beach, an ice sculpture walk downtown and other fun actifities.
Illinois Snow Sculpting CompetitionThe Rockford Park District will present the 37th annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition Feb. 8 — 11. The competition was originally planned for Jan. 18 — 21, but the event had to be rescheduled due to weather conditions.
The competition is located at Sinnissippi Park at 1401 N. Second St. in Rockford, Illinois. According to the competition website, teams from across Illinois will compete to represent the state in the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition in 2024. There were 14 adult teams competing in the event last year.
There is also a high school division competition. Hononegah High School in Rockton traditionally enters a team in the high school division.
Awards include first, second and third place, as well as People’s Choice Award and Committee Choice Award. More information can be found at ilsnowsculpting.com.
Approximately 50,000 visitors view the snow sculptures while they are being made and after they are complete.
Rockton Yeti Fest
This winter festival in Rockton includes snow sculpting, a Yeti scavenger hunt, an adults only onesie pub crawl, hot cocoa crawl and more. The fest is at Settlers Park at 150 E. Hawick St.in Rockton, Illinois, and is scheduled for Feb. 8-11 like the Rockford sculpting competition.