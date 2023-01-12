With the winter season comes lots of winter activities that include snow. This February, snow sculpting competitions are back in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

Lake Geneva Winterfest/U.S. National Snow Sculpting ChampionshipThe Lake Geneva Winterfest is back this Feb. 1-5 for its 28th year and includes the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship. It is the only national competition in the U.S. and will include 15 state championship teams who will be creating large snow sculptures. Last year, teams came from New York, Vermont, Nebraska and elsewhere to create giant snow sculptures.