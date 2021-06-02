While the risk of West Nile Virus remains low in Rock and Winnebago counties, the number of mosquitoes will be increasing given the time of year, recent rains and hot weekend forecast.
“With COVID-19 workloads, our mosquito surveillance program has taken a bit of a back seat during 2020 and 2021. We are in the process of starting up some surveillance later this summer. Some general observations are that the mosquito populations have started out slower than usual this year due to the dry spring, however the recent rains and upcoming hot weather later this week are ideal for mosquito breeding and it is likely that we will start to see a significant increase in mosquito population over the next couple of weeks,” said Rock County Public Health Department Environmental Health Director Rick Wietersen.
Wietersen said West Nile Virus (WNV) activity has been low in Rock County in recent years. There have been no reports of human cases of WNV in Rock County in the past two years. In Wisconsin, there were four confirmed human cases in 2020 with the closest being a case in Walworth County. There were two confirmed human cases of WNV in Wisconsin in 2019.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has discontinued the dead bird reporting hotline. Birds are susceptible to WNV and are often used as an indicator to help determine the prevalence of it in an area.
Hot weather with some potential rain is on the way. A few storms will be possible Thursday into Thursday night, though most places will still remain dry. The chance for storms will then return early next week. Heat indices are expected to be between 90 and 95 degrees over the weekend into early next week, according to the National Weather Service at https://forecast.weather.gov.
The current risk level for WNV in Winnebago County, Illinois is 1, or low. The county ranks risk from 0, being no risk to high risk at 3.
Although weather conditions are favorable for the emergence of the Culex species of mosquito, no mosquitoes infected with WNV have been detected in Winnebago County this year as of May 11, the latest data available.
The Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD) collects dead birds regularly throughout the WNV season and tests them for the virus. To report the location of a dead bird during the WNV season in Winnebago County people call the Dead Bird Hotline at 815-720-4245 or visit the online Dead Bird Reporting System at https://www.wchd.org/component/rsform/form/6-dead-bird-reporting.
People should check to make sure the bird meets the WCHD’s three criteria for retrieval: dead no more than 48 hours; no signs it died from any other causes than disease; and of an acceptable species. Some acceptable species are crows, blue jays, starlings, grackles, robins, cardinals, sparrows, finches, warblers, hawks and owls. Birds that will not be accepted include pigeons, ducks, geese, chickens, other large birds or endangered species.
The time of year when mosquitoes are most active and most likely to carry the disease is between the months of July and September, but if the weather remains warm, the risk period can extend as late as November. The mosquito, specifically the Culex species, are known for spreading WNV. This particular species of mosquito thrives when temperatures are high and precipitation is low, according to the Winnebago County Health Department website at https://www.wchd.org.
Individuals with healthy immune systems, 80% of the public, who are bitten by an infected mosquito will usually not develop any symptoms of WNV. One in five individuals who are infected may develop mild flu-like symptoms including fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Most people recover completely, but fatigue and weakness may last for weeks or even months in some individuals.