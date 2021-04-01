ROSCOE—Six people are running for three seats on the Roscoe Village Board in the April 6 election.
Three current board members—Stacy Mallicoat, Susan Petty and Justin Plock—will face challengers Scott Richarson, Rebecca Carlson plus write-in candidate Robert Baxter.
Robert “Rob” Baxter
Robert Baxter, 60, is an approved write-in candidate for the village board. His name will not appear on the ballot, but voters can write his name on the ballot if they wish to vote for him.
He has lived in Roscoe for 23 years. He previously served on the Roscoe Village Board for two terms—from 2011 to 2019.
He is a teacher at Auburn High School in Rockford. He has two daughters—Chloe and Brenna.
When asked why he is running for a seat on the village board, he said he want to make sure there is a voice to support the people on the board.
“I have always thought I was someone who always looked out for the best interest of the community,” he said. “Some one who will stand up and say no when it is needed. There has to be some checks and balances on the village board.”
Rebecca Carlson, who said she is over 50, has been a resident of Roscoe for 20 years. She and her husband have children, but they are grown.
She works for the Harlem School District and she has attended some Roscoe Village Board meetings.
She said she is running for the village board because she believes the board needs new blood and the village should pay attention to ways to save money.
“It got to the point where the village is slipping away from some of the important things,” Carlson said.
She said she was not in favor of the village president and board members getting pay raises and she is not in favor of so many gambling establishments in the village.
Stacy Mallicoat, 48, is completing his third term on the village board.
He has lived in the Roscoe area his entire life. He and his wife, Heidi, have a son, Zac.
He is a mechanical engineer at BBS Automation.
“During my time on the board we’ve made a lot of progress on public safety, the creation and maintenance of outdoor recreational space, and our transportation infrastructure; all of which make Roscoe a better place to live,” Mallicoat said. “As we look toward the next four years, there is still much that needs to be done.”
He would like to seek funding to fix roads and prepare more land for development, and attract more business and people to the community.
Susan K. Petty, 67, is finishing her third term on the Roscoe Village Board. She has served 12 years on the village board.
She is retired, but has worked in newspaper advertising, as a clerk and as a legislative aide to a state senator and a state representative. She attended Western Illinois University for three years. She moved to Roscoe in 2004.
She is running for a fourth term to continue the work that was started in her previous terms.
“I would like to see some projects carried through,” she said.
She said some projects she is proud to have been a part of include the extension of sewer lines to the American Aluminum Extrusion property along McCurry Road. She said the village had to work with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and the company to make the project a reality.
“Now that is a flourishing business,” she said.
She also is happy that sewer lines were extended out to the interstate and she would like to see that area developed more in the future.
Justin Plock, 30, was appointed to the village board in 2019. He has lived in Roscoe for most of his life and he attended Roscoe area schools.
He and his wife, Mandi, have three children. He works as a heavy equipment operator for Northern Illinois Service based in Rockford. He is a graduate of Jefferson High School in Rockford.
Plock said he is running for village board because he wants to work for the betterment of the community.
“I’m big into parks and recreation, because I have a young family,” he said.
He noted he worked to secure 600 tons of donated material which was used for the walking path at Chicary Ridge Park.
Scott Richardson also is running for the village board. He could not be reached by the Beloit Daily News. He previously had served on the village board for eight years.
His last term ended in 2009.