ROCKTON — A national environmental conservation group is calling for expanded transparency over risk management protocols by federal authorities in oversight of chemical disasters, with the Chemtool fire as a prime example of the need for further public insight.
Last week, impacted Rockton residents provided testimony at the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) public listening session regarding the EPA’s Risk Management Plan rules.
The Sierra Club, an environmental activism collective with over 3.8 million members, believes the circumstances of the Chemtool fire were not covered by the risk management rules and should have been.
“Chemtool is the poster child for why the risk management prevention program for chemical safety must be expanded,” says Jane Williams, National Clean Air Team Chair with the Sierra Club. “It’s very clear that first responders were completely unprepared for this fire. A common sense risk management prevention program would have helped prevent the Chemtool disaster and would have protected first responders and the front-line community. We need to expand the risk management program to include facilities like Chemtool so that these disasters are prevented and so that communities are prepared when they do happen.”
The rules around risk management are set up to help protect residents living nearby industrial sites. In 2017, the EPA implemented a Chemical Disaster Rue that includes provisions to protect worker and community safety from storage, use, and accidental release of hazardous substances.
The rule was walked-back by former Republican President Donald Trump’s administration in 2019, and the federal rules have since been identified as an “action for review” by the current administration of Democratic President Joe Biden after the “Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis” executive action.
Rockton residents and local activists say the mitigation efforts in response to the June 14 explosion at Chemtool prove that the risk management and prevention program must be expanded and improved.
“With no risk management prevention and response plan in place, our community has been left in an information void,” said Sierra Club Illinois Co-Chair of the Northwest River Valley Group Steven Hall. “We’re left asking what chemicals are in our air, water and soil? What about my kids and pets playing outside? Can I eat my vegetables? Why am I getting headaches and bloody noses?”
On July 9, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and the Illinois EPA (IEPA) announced samples collected at the site have confirmed air and water quality have not been impacted by the Chemtool fire, and the efforts to extinguish it.
The IEPA, with help from the Illinois National Guard, took ash, wipe, runoff, and river samples from around the site of the fire as well as in the immediate area. All but one sample, a wipe sample located in close proximity to the Chemtool property, tested below the residential exposure limit. Illinois EPA also collected samples from various locations in the community water supply following the fire. Each of the wells used as source water for Rockton residents were sampled, along with the finished water storage tank located adjacent to the fire. All samples were found to be in compliance with applicable drinking water and groundwater samples. No negative impacts to the community water supply were identified.
Water sampling was conducted to determine whether runoff from the incident resulted in water quality impacts to the Rock River. Only one sample on the Rock River exceeded Illinois Pollution Control Board (IPCB) water quality standards, which has been documented by Illinois EPA. The increased level of carbon disulfide would decrease through streamflow.
“As our investigation continues, Illinois EPA remains committed to community residents and local leaders as we look to the remediation phase of this devastating fire,” said Illinois EPA Director John Kim. “Illinois EPA is also working closely with Attorney General Raoul’s Office to ensure the full impact of this fire is documented and the company implements an approved plan to remove any hazardous material from the site.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has brought in experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (CDC/ATSDR) to augment the efforts of the local health department to monitor and identify potential health effects as a result of the fire.
A class action lawsuit filed by Rockton residents is pending in Winnebago County Circuit Court and the IEPA has referred its case to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for legal action against Lubrizol, Chemtool’s parent company. The referral by the IEPA cites violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act and Illinois Pollution Control Board regulations related to chemical fire and release of pollutants to the atmosphere.
All sample results and further descriptions of sampling are available on the Illinois EPA website at https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/communityrelations/sites/Chemtool/Pages/default.aspx.