ROCKTON—Whitney Frost Walters, 35, appears to feel right at home in her new shop.
And why not?
She not only had aspirations of opening a shop in downtown Rockton, she is a Rockton native who moved back to the area where she was raised.
“We recently moved back here from Houston and bought a farm,” said the Hononegah High School graduate.
The five-acre farm, with its horses and chickens, house and out buildings is where Frost Walters, her Rockford police officer husband, and three children reside.
The residence seems to be a perfect fit for a collector’s needs.
“We have a big barn full of these finds; some would say I’m a hoarder,” she said with a chuckle.
And Frosted Farmhouse, 124 S. Blackhawk Blvd., Rockton, is where Frost Walters along with eight other vendors who lease spaces and seven more persons who sell items on consignment, offer their treasures.
The shop opened on Feb. 1, Frost Walters owns the business, not the building.
“My friends own the building,” she said.
In the future, plans for the site are to paint the exterior of the building and place signage outside.
Frost Walters is glad to have found a niche in the village.
“I always knew if I were to open a store, it would be in downtown Rockton.”
And this is her vision: “I want Rockton to be a destination for shopping.”
Step into the Frosted Farmhouse and you will find a variety of vintage, antique, repurposed, floral and other home décor items.
When asked what are among her favorite collectibles she said: “I am a anything chippy white, I’m a hutch hoarder.”
The store is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Frost Walters’ mother, Barb Frost, also works there helping out.
The shop owner says she enjoys her new business and seeing people in Rockton and the surrounding community come out.
On April 3, shoppers will have a chance to visit the store for the spring open house, she said.
“That’s the day before Easter.”
With spring here and summer not far behind, Frost Walters also is looking forward to the warmer weather and outdoor activities right across the street from her shop.
“I’m excited for summer,” she said, noting the music and food trucks that are offered at Old Settlers’ Park.
“We’re just so excited to be a part of the community,” she said.